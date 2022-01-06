9PM: Legacies “I Thought You’d Be Happier To See Me”

Hope is tracked down by the one person who could help her – Rebekah Mikaelson. Rebekah is fearful of what path Hope has chosen but makes every effort to get through to her. All on Legacies at 9PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About LEGACIES:

The show centers around Hope Mikaelson, the vampire-witch-werewolf hybrid daughter of Hayley Marshall-Kenner and Klaus Mikaelson, and her time at a school for the supernatural called The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.