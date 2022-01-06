Gaston County Mugshots January 5th
-
1/22
Cody Wilder – Possession Of Marijuana – Possession – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia – Driving While Intoxicated
-
2/22
Joshua Spencer – Female Assault – Injury To Personal Property – Attempted Robbery – Parole Warrant
-
3/22
Montier Smith – Possession While In Jail – Driving While License Revoked
-
4/22
Tony Sanders – Attempted Breaking And Entering – Injury To Real Property
-
5/22
Immanual Palmer – Female Assault
-
-
6/22
Cecil Oxner – Failure To Appear
-
7/22
Matthew Murphy – Probation Violation
-
8/22
Wesley Morton – Assault – Injury To Personal Property
-
9/22
Juan Martinez – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Appear
-
10/22
Joshua Kirkland – Expired Registration Plate – Failure To Carry Valid Drivers License
-
-
11/22
Herbert Jennings – Probation Violation
-
12/22
Larry Hudson – Failure To Appear
-
13/22
Matthew Hamrick – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
-
14/22
James Eller – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Appear
-
15/22
Devon Dawkins – Failure To Appear
-
-
16/22
Julie Chastaine – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Marijuana – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
-
17/22
Nathan Casler – Failure To Appear
-
18/22
Terry Bell – Larceny
-
19/22
Perry Baker – Assault
-
20/22
Christopher Alexander – Failure To Appear
-
-
21/22
Brandon Aldridge – Failure To Appear
-
22/22
James Adcock – Failure To Appear
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, January 5th.