Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 5th
Wayne Wyatt – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Shaquille Allen – Assault On A Female
Ronnie Best – Indecent Liberties With Child – Statutory Rape Of Child By Adult
Dorian Brinson – 2 Counts Of Breaking Or Entering (Misdemeanor) – DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) – Felony Probation Violation Out Of County
Ronald Cain – Resisting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespass
-
Miguel Calderon Serano – Misdemeanor Larceny
Todd Carpenter First Degree Trespass Enter Or Remain
Ebenezer Chilufya – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Use Foreign License While DWLR
Calvin Colvin – Break Or Enter To Terrorize Or Injure – Injury To Real Property
Maurice Davis – Assault And Battery
Nathaniel Davis – Assault And Battery – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Janikie Ervin Lennon – Assault And Battery – Injury To Personal Property
Jose Figueroa – Cancel Or Revoke Or Suspend Certificate Or Tag – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Travis Fuller – Assault Serious Bodily Injury
Christopher George – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assault On A Female
Adalis Glenn – Assault Inflict Serious Injury (Misdemeanor) – Communicating Threats
Crystal Gray – Injury To Personal Property
Juwan Hernandez – Injury To Personal Property
Sheena Hopkins Winston – Simple Assault
Shanika Howie – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Communicating Threats
Tyce Hunter – Communicating Threats – Simple Assault
Justin Johnson – Assault On A Female
Kenya Jones – Assault On A Female
Michael Juengst – DWI
Jacqulynn Kirkpatrick – Extradition Or Fugitive Other State
Autrail Lewis – Common Law Robbery – Indecent Exposure – Second Degree Trespass
Jonah Christopher Matthews – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Misdemeanor)
Selbrani McCain – Second Degree Trespass
Nathan McCorkle – Assault By Pointing A Gun
Christopher Miles – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Larceny After Break Or Enter – Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Felony)
Dawaun Montfort – Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia
Darrell Moore – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Possess Stolen Firearm
Michael Overton – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal – Second Degree Trespass
Thomas Phillips – 3 Counts Of Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts
Cedrick Reid – Assault Inflict Injury Minor Present – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Gilbert Robinson – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Felony Possession Marijuana – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia
Leroy Robinson – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Brian Ross – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Injury To Real Property
Brock Ross – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding
Ernest Santiago – First Degree Murder – Trafficking In Cocaine
Katharyn Senbel – Felony Probation Violation
Aarin Shellman – Second Degree Trespass
Erica Smith – DWI – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Hope Steadwell – Obtain Property False Pretense
Brandon Trivett – Misdemeanor Larceny
Miguel Vallejo Rodriguez – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Giovani Vargas – Injury To Real Property
Antonio Veltri – Assault On A Female – Common Law Robbery – Injury To Personal Property
Deslamar Vinson – Assault On A Female
Stanley Wallace – Second Degree Trespass
Jalen Williams – Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
Nyesha Williams – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor)
Brian Willingham – Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Misdmeanor) – Possess Marijauna Up To .5 Oz
Joshua Woods – Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, January 5th.