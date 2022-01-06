Oubre, Hornets Set Franchise Record For 3s, Rout Pistons

1/3 Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) dunks over Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

2/3 Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight and Detroit Pistons guard Justin Robinson (34) chase the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

3/3 Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) gestures after making a three point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly Oubre Jr. hit a career-high nine of Charlotte’s franchise-record 24 3-pointers and the Hornets routed the Pistons 140-111 on Wednesday night.

Oubre had eight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, tying an NBA record set by Milwaukee’s Michael Redd in 2002.

Oubre was 8 of 9 on 3s in the fourth quarter before being subbed out with 4:08 left and the Hornets leading by 35.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson holds the league record for 3-pointers in a quarter with nine, that coming in the third quarter of a game in 2015.

Oubre finished 9 of 14 for the game, and the Hornets shot 57.1% overall from deep.

Trey Lyles had 17 points for Detroit.