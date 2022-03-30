Tickets For All Charlotte Hornets Home Games Go On Sale Monday, April 4th 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets announced on Wednesday that tickets for all potential home games in the NBA Play-In Tournament and the first round of the NBA Playoffs will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 4th at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase through hornets.com, ticketmaster.com, or on the Hornets App.

Officials say opponents, game dates, and times for NBA Play-In Tournament games will not be decided until the end of the regular season.

Additionally, opponents, game dates, and times for the the first round of the NBA Playoffs may not be determined until after the Play-In Tournament.

Per team policy, no refunds or exchanges will be given for games played (refunds will ONLY be given for games that are not necessary).

Officials say if the Hornets win against the New York Knicks Wednesday night, the team will secure an opportunity to at least participate in the Play-In Tournament, which features the 7th-10th place teams in each conference.

The tournament will take place April 12th through April 15th between the end of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs, according to a news release.