Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 3rd

1/62 Mugcov

2/62 Larita Stevenson – Failure To Report Address As Sex Offender

3/62 Chauntelle Williams – Simple Assault

4/62 Purvis Walker – Breaking Entering – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

5/62 Luis Vazquez – Assault On A Female – Kidnapping



6/62 Terrick Terrell – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle – Resisting Officer

7/62 Eddie Tate – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

8/62 Michael Strother – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

9/62 Kenneth Steele – Secret Peeping

10/62 Tyquaan Smith – Second Degree Trespassing



11/62 Ronald Shoats – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Felony Possession

12/62 Jose Santana – Assault With Serious Bodily Injury

13/62 Ciara Sanders – Communicating Threats

14/62 Joseph Roberson – DWI

15/62 Carlie Richardson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



16/62 Jason Rhyne – Protective Order Violation

17/62 Hector Reyes – Assault On A Female

18/62 Willie Reese – Cyberstalking – Larceny

19/62 Ivan Ray – Second Degree Trespassing

20/62 Michael Rakowski – Assault On A Female



21/62 Robert Powell – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

22/62 Alison Parnell – Assault And Battery

23/62 Ladaryl Norwood – Assault By Strangulation – Larceny

24/62 Kaiterrance Moore – Communicating Threats

25/62 Jerome Moore – Forgery Of Intrument – Resisting Officer



26/62 Charles Miller – Simple Affray

27/62 Brittany Meyers – Injury To Personal Property – Simple Assault

28/62 Kaderrious McCoy – Communicating Threats

29/62 Desmond McCloud – Felony Possession Of Schedule II

30/62 Raymond McBride – Assault By Pointing Gun



31/62 Osman Matute – DWI

32/62 Nakim Lowery – Injury To Real Property – Simple Affray

33/62 Autrail Lewis – Parole Violation

34/62 Vicki Knox – Assault With Deadly Weapon

35/62 William Keziah – Possession Of Stolen Goods



36/62 Taveon Jones – Resisting Officer

37/62 Gabriel Johnson – Trespassing

38/62 Lia Ingram – Stalking

39/62 Kayla Hunt – Probation Violation

40/62 Darius Howard – Attemted Breaking And Entering



41/62 Margaret Holland – Larceny Of Employee

42/62 Richard Holbrook – Common Law Robbery – Resisting Officer

43/62 John Harrison – Injury To Real Property – Trespassing

44/62 Demario Harris – Assault On Govt Official – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting Officer

45/62 Blake Hackworth – Trespassing



46/62 Brandy Gunter – Probation Violation – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle – School Attendance Law Violation

47/62 Quentin Graham – DWI

48/62 Derrick Frazier – Communicating Threats

49/62 Enrique Evans – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Open Container

50/62 Edwin Escoto – Resisting Officer



51/62 Lakeisha Eddings – Intoxicated And Disruptive

52/62 Taylor Dufour – Fugitive – Possession Of Heroin

53/62 Altereek Coleman – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

54/62 Brittny Carlton – Driving While License Revoked

55/62 Tanasia Brown – Assault And Battery



56/62 Reginald Broadie – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Second Degree Kidnapping

57/62 Levon Breazeale – Assault On A Female – Carrying Concealed Weapon

58/62 Matthew Blake – Trespassing On Airport Property

59/62 Corbin Bilger – Possession Of Heroin – Resisting Officer

60/62 Ramin Arminnoei – Driving While License Revoked



61/62 Jennifer Adams – Larceny By Employee

62/62 Jalyn Acluche – Assault With A Deadly Weapon





























































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Tuesday, May 3rd.