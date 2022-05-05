Gaston County Mugshots May 4th
Michael Abernathy – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
Michael Atwood – Habeas Corpus
Benjamin Brown – DWI – Possess Open Container Or Consume Alcohol PSG Area – Exceed Posted Speed – DWLR Impaired Rev – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Ronald Brown – 2nd Degree Trespass – Attempted Larceny
Christopher Butler – Possess Heroin – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Jeremy Cline – Habeas Corpus
Ricardo Cruz Dubon – DWI – Immigration – Fail Maintain Lane Control – No Operators License – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren
Doyle Dailey – Break And Or Enter
Joshua Fisher – 4 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
Gary Gionet – Non Support Child Non IV D
-
Joseph Grant – Governor’s Warrant
Ricco Guy – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
Demarcus Hailey – AWDWIKISI
Andre Harper – Possess Heroin – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Marijuana Equal To .5 Oz
Mark Keith – Break And Or Enter – Attempted Larceny
Michael Kiser – Probation Violation
Marquis McKenzie – AWDW – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property – Assault By Strangulation
Richie Meeler – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
Ronnie Mills – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
Michaela Moore – Carry Concealed Firearm – Possess Marijuana Equal To .5 Oz
Bobby Oneal – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
Joshua Oxendine – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol 1st
Michael Phillips – Non Support Child Non IV D
Thomas Porter – 2nd Degree Trespass
Theresa Ramsey – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Cocaine
Roger Rape – Possess Firearm By Felon – Possess Simple SCH III – Possess Simple SCH IV
Bobby Ray – Larceny – Failure To Appear (Felony)
Jason Rice – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev – Fail To Stop At Steady Red Light – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (MIsdemeanor) – Failure To Reduce Speed
Ronnie Safrit – AWDWISI
Krystal Sauls – Financial Card Theft – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense
Genvan Taylor – Habeas Corpus
Amanda Tomlin – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
Dustin Waller – Failure To Appear (Felony)
Andy Watterson – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Plate Or Card – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Amanda Whitley – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Heather Wilson – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, May 4th.