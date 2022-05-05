WCCB Charlotte: Studio Manager/Production Utility (Full Time)

WCCB is looking for a full time Studio Manager.

This position requires (2) years, or related experience in the television production field.

The ideal candidate must be able to work well with others, communicate effectively, and handle fast-paced/high-stress situations efficiently.

Primary Responsibilities Include but are not limited to:

Maintaining quality control over studio operations.

Managing, training and evaluating the studio production crew.

Upkeep and maintenance of (2) studios and the prop storage area.

Developing new camera blocking and lighting positions in the studios.

Floor directing, camera operation and prompter for the newscasts.

Knowledge of studio lighting, lighting systems, and studio grid.

Secondary Duties Include but are not limited to:

Audio operations for our evening or weekend newscasts.

Graphic operations for WCCB.

Master Control operations.

Any assigned duties deemed necessary by management to meet the operational needs of both WCCB or its sister stations.

Interested Applicants should send or email their resume to:

Holly Hamrick / Production Supervisor

hhamrick@wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB Charlotte

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

EOE