Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 5th
1/71
Matthew Winfrey – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Felony Possession SCH I CS – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
2/71
Zoey Adams – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony)
3/71
Shabrea Austin – Resisting Public Officer
4/71
Antoinette Barnett – Threatening Phone Call
5/71
Katlyn Beal – Non Arrest Interstate Compact
6/71
Alayna Bell – Non Arrest Parole Violation
7/71
Channel Boxley – Communicating Threats – Disorderly Conduct – Misuse Of 911 System
8/71
Lakendra Boyd – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
9/71
Demario Bridges – Fail To Return Hired MV Greater Than $4000 – Obtain Property False Pretense – Nonsupport Child (Misdemeanor)
10/71
Gregory Brooks – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
11/71
Tariq Bruce – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Felony Possession Marijuana – Felony Possession SCH I CS
12/71
Ashley Burnwell – Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz – Trafficking Opium Or Heroin
13/71
Todd Carpenter – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
14/71
Ignacio Castro – DWI – Felony Possession SCH II CS
15/71
Skyler Cattage – Simple Assault
16/71
Kevin Chavez Maldonado – DWI
17/71
Kile Cox – Interfere Emergency Communication – Resisting Public Officer
18/71
Ezekiel Curry – Fail Register Sex Offender (Felony) – Indecent Exposure
19/71
George Davis – Attempt Break Or Enter Building (Felony)
20/71
Richard Davis – Non Arrest Federal
21/71
Latosha Dunn – Simple Assault
22/71
Rashaad Edney – Resisting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespass
23/71
Lamont Farrare – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment – Unauthoritzed Use Of Motor Vehicle
24/71
Tenetria Flemming – Simple Assault
25/71
Bobby Forrest – Assault Government Official Or Employee – Resisting Public Officer
26/71
Kelvin Fuller – Misdemeanor Probation Violation
27/71
Desmond Gause – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Larceny After Break Or Enter
28/71
Donnequai Gray – 2 Counts Of Indecent Liberties With Child
29/71
Barrent Grier – False Imprisonment – Interfere Emeregncy Communication – Possess Or Consume Beer Or Wine On Public Street
30/71
Tremaine Grooms – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Felony Possession Violation – PWISD Marijuana
31/71
Grayson Haines – DWI
32/71
Carey Harling – 2 Counts Of Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Breaking Or Entering (Misdemeanor) – 2 Counts Of Larceny After Break Or Enter
33/71
Aimee Hendrickson – DWI
34/71
Jonathan Howard – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
35/71
Timothy Huxford – 2 Counts Of Breaking And Or Entering (Felony)
36/71
Stephon Johnson – Injury To Personal Property – Interfere Electronic Monitor Device (Misdemeanor) – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
37/71
Taveon Jones – Misdemeanor Larceny – Public Peace
38/71
Parker Lankewicz – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Possess SCH III CS (Misdemeanor)
39/71
Jeremy Lemmond – Extradition Or Fugitive Other State
40/71
Anastacio Lopez – 2 Counts Of DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev – Resisting Public Officer
41/71
Randell Mahatha – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
42/71
Haciel Martinez – Assault Company Or Campus Police Officer – Resisting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespass
43/71
Scott Mayfield – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property – Possess Marijuana Greater Than .5 To 1.5 Oz
44/71
Jabari McClinton – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fail To Enter Or Weigh Station
45/71
Dayana Medrano – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Felony Possession Marijuana – PWISD Marijuana
46/71
Shamekia Morris – Obtain Property False Pretense
47/71
Kaleb Mullins – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Second Degree Kidnapping
48/71
William Owens – Assault On A Female
49/71
Angel Perez – Non Arrest Federal
50/71
Michael Prince – DWI
51/71
Dianna Provissiero – First Degree Trespass Enter Or Remain
52/71
Quentin Randolph – Assault On A Female
53/71
Joshua Ravenscroft – 2 Counts Of Felony Probation Violation Out Of County – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Trafficking Opium Or Heroin
54/71
David Reid – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Possess Marijuana Greater Than .5 To 1.5 Oz
55/71
Carlton Roseboro – AWDWIKISI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fail Report New Address Sex Offender
56/71
Leah Rudisuhli – Misdemeanor Larceny
57/71
Brandon Simpson – Non Arrest Federal
58/71
Ryan Stevenson – Common Law Robbery
59/71
Terrick Terrell – 2 Counts Of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
60/71
Justin Terry – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Safecracking
61/71
Tavaris Thompson Fulwiley – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
62/71
Lester Townsend – Display Weapon Occupied Dwelling Or Moving Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
63/71
Jeffery Truesdale – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Felony Larceny – Larceny After Break Or Enter
64/71
Seth Vaow – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
65/71
Troy Warren – Non Arrest Federal
66/71
Michael Watkins – 2 Counts Of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Larceny After Break And Or Enter
67/71
Catherine Watson – Larceny By Employee
68/71
Joseph Whittey – Felony Possession SCH II CS – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
69/71
Cherish Williams – Habitual Larceny
70/71
Kelvin Williams – Assault On A Female
71/71
Keyara Williams – Simple Assault
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, May 5th.