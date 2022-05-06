Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside Conover Home

CONOVER, N.C. — A woman was found fatally shot in a Conover home Thursday afternoon, sparking an investigation, police say.

The investigation started after family members went to check on the victim after she failed to show up for work on Thursday.

The Conover Police Department responded to the 2nd Street SW home just before 5 p.m. in reference to a woman being dead inside the location.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges dead inside the home. Police say Hodges appeared to have died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

Conover Police Department requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation.

