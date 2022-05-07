1/21 Gaston County Mugshots May 6th

2/21 Eric White – Failure To Appear

3/21 Steven Roberts – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger

4/21 Daphane Picklesimer – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense

5/21 Lori Mincey – DWI



6/21 Carolyn Mason – Failure To Appear

7/21 Matthew Luczynski – Break/Enter – Resisting/Obstructing Public Officer

8/21 Samuel Loredo – DWI – No Operators License

9/21 David Kincaid – Assault Of A Woman

10/21 Amanda Kincaid – Simple Assault



11/21 Jeffery Johnson – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle

12/21 Maurice Gilchrist – Probation Violation – Larceny

13/21 Reginald Gainer – Fake Info To Officer – Resisting Public Officer – No Operators License – No Vehicle Insurance

14/21 Christopher Dills – Probation Violation

15/21 Charles Davenport – Failure To Appear



16/21 Eric Cross – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance

17/21 Shannon Cassandra – Failure To Appear

18/21 Martez Bonds – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – DWLR – Parole Warrant

19/21 Jason Bernhardt – Failure To Appear

20/21 Amari Barnes – DWI – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia – Marijuana Possession



21/21 Kevin Atkins – Extradition/Fugitive Other State











































The Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, May 6th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.