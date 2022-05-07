Gaston County Mugshots May 6th
1/21
Gaston County Mugshots May 6th
2/21
Eric White – Failure To Appear
3/21
Steven Roberts – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger
4/21
Daphane Picklesimer – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense
6/21
Carolyn Mason – Failure To Appear
7/21
Matthew Luczynski – Break/Enter – Resisting/Obstructing Public Officer
8/21
Samuel Loredo – DWI – No Operators License
9/21
David Kincaid – Assault Of A Woman
10/21
Amanda Kincaid – Simple Assault
11/21
Jeffery Johnson – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle
12/21
Maurice Gilchrist – Probation Violation – Larceny
13/21
Reginald Gainer – Fake Info To Officer – Resisting Public Officer – No Operators License – No Vehicle Insurance
14/21
Christopher Dills – Probation Violation
15/21
Charles Davenport – Failure To Appear
16/21
Eric Cross – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance
17/21
Shannon Cassandra – Failure To Appear
18/21
Martez Bonds – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – DWLR – Parole Warrant
19/21
Jason Bernhardt – Failure To Appear
20/21
Amari Barnes – DWI – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia – Marijuana Possession
21/21
Kevin Atkins – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
The Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, May 6th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.