1/24 Gaston County Mugshots May 7th

2/24 Larry Thompson – DWI – Driving Left Of Center

3/24 David Thompson – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Break/Enter

4/24 Michael Stegall – DWI – Expired Registration Plate

5/24 Amber Ragan – Drug Paraphernalia Possession



6/24 Sarah Munguia – Misdemeanor Larceny

7/24 Glenda Moose – Break/Enter A Building – Failure To Appear

8/24 Sarah Mead – DWI

9/24 Ramona Mckee – DWI

10/24 Jennifer McCune – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Possession In Jail – Drug Paraphernalia Possession



11/24 Daniel Love – Domestic Violence Protection Order

12/24 Jared Logan – Failure To Appear

13/24 Marquarius Lindsay – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Moving Vehicle – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill

14/24 Xzavier Johnson – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger

15/24 Daniel Hicks – DWI



16/24 Jordan Heaton – Failure To Appear

17/24 Christopher Hagan – Domestic Violence Protection Order

18/24 Katherine Gray – Failure To Appear

19/24 Joshua Elmore – Failure To Appear

20/24 Dennis Cochran – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Misdemeanor Larceny – Failure To Appear



21/24 Shawn Christenbury – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger – DWLR

22/24 Elfido Bonilla-Marroquin – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – No Operators License – Immigration

23/24 Marissa Bolynn – Break/Enter – 2nd Degree Trespassing

24/24 Timothy Bay – Failure To Appear

















































The Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, May 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.