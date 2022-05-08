Gaston County Mugshots May 7th
-
1/24
Gaston County Mugshots May 7th
-
2/24
Larry Thompson – DWI – Driving Left Of Center
-
3/24
David Thompson – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Break/Enter
-
4/24
Michael Stegall – DWI – Expired Registration Plate
-
5/24
Amber Ragan – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
-
-
6/24
Sarah Munguia – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
7/24
Glenda Moose – Break/Enter A Building – Failure To Appear
-
-
-
10/24
Jennifer McCune – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Possession In Jail – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
-
-
11/24
Daniel Love – Domestic Violence Protection Order
-
12/24
Jared Logan – Failure To Appear
-
13/24
Marquarius Lindsay – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Moving Vehicle – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill
-
14/24
Xzavier Johnson – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger
-
-
-
16/24
Jordan Heaton – Failure To Appear
-
17/24
Christopher Hagan – Domestic Violence Protection Order
-
18/24
Katherine Gray – Failure To Appear
-
19/24
Joshua Elmore – Failure To Appear
-
20/24
Dennis Cochran – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Misdemeanor Larceny – Failure To Appear
-
-
21/24
Shawn Christenbury – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger – DWLR
-
22/24
Elfido Bonilla-Marroquin – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – No Operators License – Immigration
-
23/24
Marissa Bolynn – Break/Enter – 2nd Degree Trespassing
-
24/24
Timothy Bay – Failure To Appear
The Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, May 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.