Gaston County Mugshots May 8th
1/20
Aaron Wright – Assault And Battery
2/20
Jennifer Baldwin – 2nd Degree Trespass
4/20
Calvin Carroll – Assault By Strangulation – 2nd Degree Kidnapping
5/20
Elhaaj Fernanders – Resist Or Obstruct Public Officer
6/20
Gilberto Gutierrez – Child Abuse – Assault Child Under 12
7/20
William Hernandez – DWI – No Operators License
8/20
David Hinkle – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Possess SCH II – Give Or Lend Or Borrow Registration Plate – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – No Liability Insurance To Operate Vehicle
9/20
Annamarie Holloway – DWI
10/20
Ahmare Johnson – Assault Government Official – Resist Public Officer
11/20
Destiny Kirby – Financial Identity Fraud
12/20
Marquarius Lindsay – 2 Counts Of Display Weapon Occupied Dwelling Or Moving Vehicle – AWDWIK
13/20
Alasia Meeks – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fictional Or Alt Title Or Registration Card Or Tag – Misdemeanor Larceny
14/20
Isaiah Midgett – 2 Counts Of Assault Government Official – 2nd Degree Trespass – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
15/20
Christina Nunley – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
16/20
Cassy Smith – 3 Counts Of Child Abuse – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
17/20
Summer Stamper – DWI
18/20
Toney Stubbs – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Registration Plate Or Card Expired
19/20
Quartus Sturgues – Injury To Real Property
20/20
Charles Taylor – Failure To Appear (Felony) – Probation Violation – Parole Warrant
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, May 8th.