Gaston County Mugshots May 9th
1/21
Lakeisha Beckham – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – School Attendance Law Violation
2/21
Blaire Black – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
3/21
Jamie Bumgardner – Possess Cocaine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Simple SCH III
4/21
William Butler – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Resist Public Officer
5/21
Kevin Dagenhart – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
6/21
Kenneth Dawkins – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
7/21
Kesha Ellis – Misdemeanor Larceny
8/21
Shaun Felton – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
9/21
Brandy Gunter – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Failure To Appear (Felony)
10/21
Wayne Hancock – 4 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
11/21
Charles Human – Assault On A Female – Communicate Threat
12/21
Terrell Jackson – Larceny
13/21
Taylor Lemley – Embezzlement
14/21
Deonte Lindsay – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
15/21
James McClure – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
16/21
Dawan Myers – Possess Cocaine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resist Public Officer
17/21
Anthony Payne – Misdemeanor Larceny – Habitual Larceny
18/21
Larry Pigett – DWI – Drive Left Of Center
19/21
Robert Powell – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
20/21
Tommylee Sears – Habeas Corpus
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, May 9th.