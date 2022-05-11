At Least 17 Injured In School Bus Crash In South Charlotte

1/9 Bus Crash South Charlotte 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A south Charlotte crash involving a school bus has left at least 17 people injured Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The three-vehicle collision happened on Sharon Road West at Sharon Brook Drive around 6:30 a.m.



Two people, the drivers of the truck and the school bus involved, were reportedly trapped inside after the crash. They both have since been freed.

The crash has left one person with life-threatening injuries, one person with serious injuries, and 15 students with non-life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

“Repeat – all children have non-life-threatening injuries,” first-responders confirm.

15 kids taken to the hospital with no life threatening injuries. One driver with severe injuries, another with life threatening injuries. @WCCBNewsRising @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/9naG8y3Zft — Emma Mondo WCCB Traffic (@emmamondoTV) May 11, 2022

Injured patients are being transported to the hospital.

The school bus involved in the incident was number 222 with South Mecklenburg High School, school officials say.

The area is an active rescue scene, people are advised to stay away from the area as multiple crews work.

This is a developing story.