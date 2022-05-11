Gaston County Mugshots May 10th
1/32
Levar Wright – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Drive Or Allow While Registration Plate Not Display – Fictional Or Alt Title Or Registration Card Or Tag
2/32
John Bowen – Assault On A Female
3/32
Kayla Carlton – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia – Possess SCH VI With Intent To Manufacture Or Sell Or Deliver – Contributing Deliquency Of Juvenile
4/32
Wesley Clinton – 1st Degree Trespass
5/32
Ashley Cooper – Simple Assault
6/32
David Duran – Expired Registration Plate Or Card
7/32
Jessica Edwards – Assault And Battery
8/32
Charles Fuller – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
9/32
Alfredo Gonzalez Lara – DWI
10/32
Markeria Hall – Simple Assault
11/32
Richard Heggins – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resist Public Officer
12/32
Rodney Jeter – Drive Or Allow Registered Or Titled Vehicle
13/32
Donald Johnson – Assault On A Female – Communicate Threat
14/32
Crystal Jones – DWI – Resist Public Officer
15/32
Shane Kelley – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess SCH II
16/32
Nicholas Kitchen – 3 Counts Of Traffick Methamphetamine – Maintain CS In Vehicle Or Dwelling Or Place – Possess SCH II With Intent To Manufacture Or Sell Or Deliver
17/32
Matthew Lanier – DWI
18/32
Keondra Lawrence – DWI – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle – Unsafe Move MC Crash Damage Or Injury – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
19/32
Noble Love – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
20/32
Earl Marshall – 2nd Degree Trespass
21/32
Jeffery Mincey – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
22/32
John Monger – Domestoc Violence Protection Order
23/32
Donald Morgan – Domestic Violence Protection Order
24/32
Dustin Penley – Probation Violation
25/32
Andre Ramos – 4 Counts Of 3rd Degree Sex Exploit Minor – 4 Counts Of 2nd Degree Sex Exploit Minor
26/32
John Romero – Break Or Enter – Firearm Larceny – Domestic Criminal Trespass
27/32
Tristan Thackston – Hit Or Run Fail Stop Property Damage
28/32
Ahmad Wallace – AWDWISI – Assault On A Female – Resist Public Officer
29/32
Erica Welch – Larceny After Break Or Enter – Break And Or Enter
30/32
Jason White – DWLR Impaired Rev – Registration Plate Or Card Expired
31/32
Donna Whitelaw – Larceny
32/32
Shon Williams – 2 Counts Of School Attendance Law Violation – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, May 10th.