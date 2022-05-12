Gaston County Mugshots May 11th
-
1/24
Justice Albright – 5 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Failure To Appear (Felony)
-
2/24
Brandon Baggett – Simple Assault – Assault By Pointing A Gun
-
3/24
Keenan Banner – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
4/24
William Brice – Possess Stolen Firearm – Assault By Pointing A Gun
-
5/24
Dustin Brown – Utter Forged Instrument
-
-
6/24
DC Byers – Assault On A Female – AWDW
-
7/24
Kitty Chaney – Fail Return Hired MV Greater Than 4000
-
8/24
Charles Christenberry – Larceny – Conspire Commit Felony Larceny – Anti Inventory Device Larceny
-
9/24
Zachary Cooper – Habeas Corpus
-
10/24
Jack Costner – Innkeeper Defraud
-
-
11/24
Mariesha Currence – 2nd Degree Trespass
-
12/24
James Eller – 2 Counts Of Probation Violation (Misdemeanor) – Resist Public Officer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
-
13/24
Nathan Goins – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
14/24
Thomas Hendrix – Probation Violation
-
15/24
Rashane Jackson – 2nd Degree Trespass
-
-
16/24
Michael Ladd – Resist Public Officer
-
17/24
Matthew Luczynski – Break And Or Enter – Resist Or Obstruct Public Officer
-
18/24
Makiyah Martin – Simple Assault
-
19/24
Daymon Myers – Communicate Threat
-
20/24
Erik Neal – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
-
21/24
Jessica Rivera – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Drive Or Allow Registered Or Titled Vehicle
-
22/24
Anthony Smith – Assault On A Female
-
23/24
William Smith – Break And Or Enter – Larceny
-
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, May 11th.