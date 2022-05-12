Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 11th

1/48 Mugcov

2/48 Chaevis Luke – Carrying Concealed Gun

3/48 Aileen Fuentes – DWI – Hit And Run – Child Abuse

4/48 Antawone Williams – Resisting Officer

5/48 Anthony Herman – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats



6/48 Brandon Davis – Protective Order Violation

7/48 Brooklyn Price – Disorderly Conduct

9/48 Channing Pauley – Assault On A Female

10/48 Charles Little – Indecent Liberties With Child – Sexual Offense With A Child



11/48 Clinton Oliver – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

12/48 Dasean Moore – False Pretense

13/48 Davidson Henderson – Possession Of Marijuana

14/48 Deanna Davis – Felony Conspiracy

15/48 Ervin Gonzalez – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting Officer



16/48 Franklin Chisolm – Parole Violation

17/48 Gene White – Human Trafficking – Promote Prostitution

18/48 Gonzalo Guzman – Federal

19/48 Jaden Dargan – Fleeing Eluding Arrest

20/48 Jashaun Wynn – Felony Possession Of Marijuana



21/48 Jeffrey Barrett – Felony Possession Of Schedule II

22/48 Jose Lopez – Driving While License Revoked

23/48 Justin Price – Common Law Robbery

24/48 Kaimosheh Brooks – Assault By Pointing Gun

25/48 Kavonne Cross – Felony Conspiracy



26/48 Kendrick Harris – Attemted Breaking And Entering

27/48 Khalid Mahmud – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Trespassing

28/48 Ladarius Cunningham – Assault By Pointing Gun – Communicating Threats

29/48 Marcus Davis – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

30/48 Marquel Stroud – Expired Registration



31/48 Michael Rainey – False Pretense

32/48 Michael Rushing – Felony Larceny

33/48 Paris Gilmore – Bond Term

34/48 Ricco Mcham – Larceny

35/48 Ricky Beasley – Possession Of Marijuana – Possession With Intent Cocaine



36/48 Roy McNeely – Delivering Cocaine

37/48 Samantha Intriago – Fugitive – Larceny

38/48 Shawn Camp – Larceny

39/48 Sheena Scott – Simple Assault

40/48 Sheltier Harrison – Assault On A Female



41/48 Spencer Schwab – Probation Violation

42/48 Steven Chaffin – DWI

43/48 Tariq Foster – Possession With Intent Marijuana

44/48 Terrence Mayers – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

45/48 Timothy Blackwell – Breaking And Entering – Larceny



46/48 Victor Ward – Parole Violation

47/48 William Hickman – Resisting Officer – Trespassing

48/48 Wilmore Torrez – Resisting Officer

































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, May 11th.