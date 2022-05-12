Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 11th
1.
Chaevis Luke – Carrying Concealed Gun
2.
Aileen Fuentes – DWI – Hit And Run – Child Abuse
3.
Antawone Williams – Resisting Officer
4.
Anthony Herman – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
5.
Brandon Davis – Protective Order Violation
6.
Brooklyn Price – Disorderly Conduct
7.
Chaevis Luke – Carrying Concealed Gun
8.
Channing Pauley – Assault On A Female
9.
Charles Little – Indecent Liberties With Child – Sexual Offense With A Child
10.
Clinton Oliver – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
11.
Dasean Moore – False Pretense
12.
Davidson Henderson – Possession Of Marijuana
13.
Deanna Davis – Felony Conspiracy
14.
Ervin Gonzalez – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting Officer
15.
Franklin Chisolm – Parole Violation
16.
Gene White – Human Trafficking – Promote Prostitution
17.
Gonzalo Guzman – Federal
18.
Jaden Dargan – Fleeing Eluding Arrest
19.
Jashaun Wynn – Felony Possession Of Marijuana
20.
Jeffrey Barrett – Felony Possession Of Schedule II
21.
Jose Lopez – Driving While License Revoked
22.
Justin Price – Common Law Robbery
23.
Kaimosheh Brooks – Assault By Pointing Gun
24.
Kavonne Cross – Felony Conspiracy
25.
Kendrick Harris – Attemted Breaking And Entering
26.
Khalid Mahmud – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Trespassing
27.
Ladarius Cunningham – Assault By Pointing Gun – Communicating Threats
28.
Marcus Davis – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
29.
Marquel Stroud – Expired Registration
30.
Michael Rainey – False Pretense
31.
Michael Rushing – Felony Larceny
32.
Paris Gilmore – Bond Term
33.
Ricco Mcham – Larceny
34.
Ricky Beasley – Possession Of Marijuana – Possession With Intent Cocaine
35.
Roy McNeely – Delivering Cocaine
36.
Samantha Intriago – Fugitive – Larceny
37.
Shawn Camp – Larceny
38.
Sheena Scott – Simple Assault
39.
Sheltier Harrison – Assault On A Female
40.
Spencer Schwab – Probation Violation
41.
Steven Chaffin – DWI
42.
Tariq Foster – Possession With Intent Marijuana
43.
Terrence Mayers – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
44.
Timothy Blackwell – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
45.
Victor Ward – Parole Violation
46.
William Hickman – Resisting Officer – Trespassing
47.
Wilmore Torrez – Resisting Officer
