WCCB Charlotte: Audio Operator/Tech Utility (Full Time)

WCCB Charlotte’s CW is looking for a full time experienced technical operator.

Schedule flexibility is mandatory (mornings / evenings / weekends) as needed.

Qualified candidates will have at least (2) years of experience mixing live television broadcasts (or relative experience) and at least (1) year of experience with studio operations. Candidates must be able to work well under high-stress/deadline-driven situations and be able to communicate effectively with directors, producers, talent and studio staff.

Primary duties include, but are not limited to:

Live audio mixing of evening television broadcasts.

Studio operations (camera operation, prompter operation, floor managing, lighting

design).

Master Control operation.

Assist the engineering department with special projects.

Any other assigned duties deemed necessary by management to meet the operational

needs of both WCCB and/or our sister stations.

Secondary duties include, but are not limited to:

Live remote broadcasts.

Assisting the promotions and/or creative services department with special projects.

Any other assigned duties deemed necessary by management to meet the operational

needs of both WCCB and/or our sister stations.

Interested Applicants should send their resume or email to:

Holly Hamrick / Production Manager

hhamrick@wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB Charlotte

One Television Place

Charlotte NC 28205

No Phone Calls Please

EOE