Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 12th

1/70 Mugcov

2/70 Anthony Lyles – Protective Order Violation

3/70 Aarin Shellman – Larceny – Resisting Officer

4/70 Aaron Evans – Probation Violation

5/70 Allison Powell – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle



6/70 Andrea Dawkins – Accessing Computers – Felony Conspiracy

7/70 Annette Allison – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

8/70 Asha Muhammad – False Pretense

9/70 Calvin McClean – Resisting Officer

10/70 Charles Carothers – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



11/70 Ciara McManus – Communicating Threats

12/70 Cody Newell – No Motorcycle Endorsement

13/70 Corey Thompson – No Operators License

14/70 Corey Whallon – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

15/70 Demitrius Black – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



16/70 Devin Dunston – Fleeing Eluding Arrest

17/70 Dwon Ingram – Breaking And Entering

18/70 Ellison Harris – Assault On Govt Official

19/70 Everett Phifer – Communicating Threats

20/70 Francis Mahatha – Resisting Officer – Trespassing



21/70 Gissle Dickerson – Simple Assault

22/70 Isaiah Jones – Attempted First Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

23/70 Jalynn Houghton – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

24/70 Jamario Strong – Breaking And Entering

25/70 James Raeford – Protective Order Violation



26/70 Jamsine Greene – Simple Assault

27/70 Jarkari McClinton – DWI

28/70 Jesus Garcia – Trafficking Meth

29/70 Joe Clayton – Assault On A Female – Breaking And Entering

30/70 Johnathan Potts – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



31/70 Jonathan Davis – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault With Intent To Kill

32/70 Joseph Smith – Common Law Robbery

33/70 Kadijah Hopper – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle – Resisting Officer

34/70 Kaiya Trigg – Driving While License Revoked

35/70 Kamori Patton – Felony Possession Of Cocaine



36/70 Kelvin Wright – Driving While License Revoked

37/70 Kerston Gantt – Felony Possesison Of Marijuana

38/70 Keven Castillo – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

39/70 Larry Marshall – Assault On A Female

40/70 Lawrence Sanders – Trespassing



41/70 Malik Johnson – Resisting Officer

42/70 Marco Amaya – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

43/70 Marco Amaya – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

44/70 Marcus Miller – DWI – Child Abuse

45/70 Marlon Hubbard – Protective Order Violation



46/70 Melvin Warren – Second Degree Trespassing

47/70 Nehemiah Hudson – Assault On A Female

48/70 Oswaldo Ramirez – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Breaking And Entering

49/70 Pedro Fraire – DWI

50/70 Phillip Miles – Neglicting Child – Child Abuse With Serious Injury



51/70 Princess Houghton – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

52/70 Quentin Murphy – Assault On A Female

53/70 Richard Flood – No Operators License – Fleeing Eluding Arrest

54/70 Richard Waugh – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

55/70 Robert Feemster – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



56/70 Robert Jenkins – Possession Of Stolen Goods

57/70 Sakeitha Carter – Carrying Concealed Gun

58/70 Shaleesa Simmons – Assault With Deadly Weapon

59/70 Shanatika – Simple Assault

60/70 Tayvon Stanley – Assault – Resisting Officer



61/70 Terquerious Byrd – Aggressive Driving – Driving While License Revoked – Felony Conspiracy

62/70 Terrance Julian – Defrauding Innkeeper

63/70 Terrence Robinson – Felony Larceny

64/70 Timothy Karnes – Assault On A Female

65/70 Tina Anderson – Resisting Officer – Trespassing



66/70 Tony Burns – Felony Probation Violation

67/70 Tracey Drake – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

68/70 Upright Odoemena – Driving While License Revoked

69/70 Wendrell Dunn – Driving While License Revoked – No Insurance

70/70 William Richie – Assault By Strangulation – Forcible Rape













































































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, May 12th.