CMPD: North Division Shooting Investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting an investigation involving a deadly weapon

At approximately 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a call on Beech Crest Place near the Davis Lake Parkway. Upon arrival, deputies say a man was located suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with CMPD later arrived at the crime scene to collect physical evidence.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call 704-334-1600 or visit crimestoppers.com