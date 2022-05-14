1/32 Gaston County Mugshots May 13th

2/32 Heather Wyatt – Failure To Appear

3/32 Eyzaah Ward – Probation Violation

4/32 Brittany Stroupe – DWI – Speeding

5/32 Michael Stewart – Failure To Appear



6/32 William Smith – Parole Warrant

7/32 Tabitha Sisk – Domestic Violence Protection Order

8/32 Scott Shirey – DWI

9/32 Branon Scronce – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

10/32 Ralph Russell – Resisting A Public Officer



11/32 John Romero – Break/Enter – Injury To Real Property – Trespassing As Domestic Criminal

12/32 Dillon Postell – Failure To Appear

13/32 Demetre Peterson – Failure To Appear

14/32 David Perrella – DWI – Speeding

15/32 Dustin Myers – Failure To Appear



16/32 Billy Mckinney – DWI – DWLR – Possession Of An Open Container Of Alcohol In Passenger Area – Resisting A Public Officer – No Insurance – Fake Registration Card – Parole Warrant

17/32 Ladarrius Knox – Resisting A Public Officer – Simple Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance

18/32 Stacy Johnson – Failure To Appear

19/32 Thomas James – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear

20/32 Geoffrey Heckleman – Failure To Appear



21/32 Derick Hargrove – Shoplifting

22/32 Patrick Hallman – Failure To Appear

23/32 Paris Gilmore – Driving While License Revoked- Failure To Appear

24/32 Brian Ewert – Habeas Corpus

25/32 Jessica Edwards – Simple Assault – Methamphetamine Possession



26/32 Wesley Cook – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Carrying Concealed Gun – 2nd Degree Trespassing

27/32 Sharon Chambers – Failure To Appear

28/32 Haley Campbell – Failure To Appear

29/32 Scottie Camp – Probation Violation

30/32 Derek Brown – Probation Violation



31/32 Adrian Baptiste – Extradition/Fugitive Other State – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting A Public Officer

32/32 Antonio Alexander – Failure To Appear

































































The Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, May 13th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.