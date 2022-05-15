Gaston County Mugshots May 14th
Marquese Watson – DWI – Possession Of An Open Container In Passenger Area
Fredy Rodriguez-Flores – Driving After Consuming Alcohol Under 21 – DWI – Open Container – No Operators License – Fake Registration Tag – Immigration – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Leah Robinson – Assault And Battery
Kenneth Phillips – DWI – Improper Turn – DWLR
Brian Owens – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Ryan Jones – Extradition/Fugitive Other State – Felony Failure To Appear
Sarah Hartman – Failure To Appear
Sarah Hand – Break And Enter
David Habdas – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Jaylah Davis – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor – Marijuana Possession – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – No Operators License – Possession Of An Open Container Of Alcohol In Passenger Area – Fake Registration Tag – No Operators Insurance – Failure To Appear
Kevin Dagenhart – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Christopher Cook – Break/Enter – Fraud, Interfering With Utility Meter – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Heather Carson – Possession In Jail – Injury To Real Property
Jeffery Carringer – Failure To Appear
Antwon Brice – Assault Of A Woman
Bryan Beaty – Assault Of A Woman
Jennifer Baldwin – Failure To Appear
The Gaston County Mugshots from May 14th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.