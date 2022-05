1/40 Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 14th

2/40 Maurice Washington – Carrying Concealed Gun – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver A Schedule V Controlled Substance

3/40 Clifton Wallace – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

4/40 Denzel Walker – Indecent Exposure – Intoxicated And Disruptive

5/40 Jolil Smoke – DWI



6/40 Henry Slome – Carrying Concealed Gun – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana

7/40 Marcus Slawon – Assault By Pointing Gun – Carrying Concealed Gun – Communicating Threats – Discharging Firearm In City – Marijuana Possession

8/40 Patrick Sekle – Assault Of A Woman – Injury To Personal Property

9/40 German Rodezno-Sevilla – Felony Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance

10/40 William Phillips – Felony Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance



11/40 Michael Peele – Felony Probation Violation Out Of County

12/40 Edwardo Orellano-Portillo – Carrying Concealed Gun – Felony Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Marijuana Possession – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm

13/40 William Neal – 2nd Degree Trespassing

14/40 Jennifer Morgan – Assault And Battery

15/40 Chet McBeath – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – DWI



16/40 Jonathan Massey – Assault And Battery

17/40 Rene Martinez – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Methamphetamine Possession – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle

18/40 Yanemy Marcano – Simple Assault

19/40 Keddrick Leggett – Assault Of A Woman – Felony Larceny

20/40 Keisha Jones – DWI



21/40 Deaisa Jones – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

22/40 Amanda Jones – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

23/40 Michael Hughey – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny

24/40 Lamont Hundson – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

25/40 Zatasha Hill – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



26/40 Mainor Hernandez-Miranda – Carrying Concealed Gun – DWI – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Resisting A Public Officer

27/40 Kyheem Henton – DWLR – No Motor Vehicle Registration- Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Operating Vehicle Without Insurance – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana

28/40 Ronald Grybosky – Breaking And Entering – Felony Larceny

29/40 Willie Grant – Assault Of A Woman – Simple Assault

30/40 John Graham – Assault Of A Child Under 12



31/40 Benjamin Galvin – Assault By Strangulation – False Imprisonment – Misdemeanor Probation Violation

32/40 Gregory Freeman – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle

33/40 Jose Estrada-Ponce – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats

34/40 Malik Edwards – Assault Of A Woman – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Injury To Personal Property – Possession Of A Firearm By Felon

35/40 Nathan Dickens – DWI – DWLR – Fake Registration Tag



36/40 Shakir Cureton – Larceny By Employee

37/40 Abilio Casanola – DWI

38/40 Warren Brown – DWLR – Expired Inspection

39/40 Michael Brown – Assault By Strangulation – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

40/40 Laverne Agurs – DWI

















































































The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, May 14th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.