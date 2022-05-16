Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 15th
Brandon Svetak – Assault On A Female
Alexandra Beam – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal
Ali Papa – Simple Possession
Amy Mendoza – Possession Of Heroin
Anastasio Tsahakis – DWI
Angie Noyola – Fugitive
Cameron Carter – Tampering With Vehicle
Carlos Lopez – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Christopher Roach – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Dewayne Chavis – Communicating Threats
Erik Carcamo – Resisting Officer
George Brunnhoelzl – Driving While License Revoked
Guadalupe Ruiz – Assault And Battery – Communicating Threats
Ilder Maldonado – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Israel Suchite – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Jennifer Murray – Disorderly Conduct
Malcom Newton – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle – Larceny
Markeith Baldmin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Paris Beathea – Protective Order Violation
Paul Sampson – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
Rae Dean – Felony Possession
Roberto Dominguez – DWI
Ruben Velasquez – DWI
Russell Martini – Felony Stalking
Shannonray Daniels – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Tavarez Phifer – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
Tommy Martin – Assault On Govt Official
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, May 15th.