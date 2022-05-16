One Person Killed, Another Seriously Injured In Gastonia Shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured in Gastonia Monday afternoon.

The Gastonia Police Department responded to Westwood Circle, off of West Davidson Avenue, after receiving a call for service around 12:37 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮: 𝑯𝑶𝑴𝑰𝑪𝑰𝑫𝑬 𝑰𝑵𝑽𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑰𝑮𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑶𝑵 #GastoniaPD investigating homicide of male believed to be an adult & shooting of 2nd male w/ serious injuries that occurred in 600 blk of Westwood Cir. No suspect info at this time. Call received at 12:37pm pic.twitter.com/DMZDFUkuCO — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) May 16, 2022

This is a developing story. There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.