Teenager Fatally Shot In Southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teen has died after being shot multiple times in southeast Charlotte Sunday evening, police say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to North Wendover Road, off of Beal Street, around 8:40 p.m. after receiving an assist medic call for service. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medic arrived and pronounced the victim, identified as 18-year-old Jaavion Blackmon, dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.