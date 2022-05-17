19-Year-Old Gaston County Man Charged For Possession Of Child Porn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old Lowell man is facing multiple charges for possession of child pornography, according to police.

A cyber-crime tip received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiated the investigation.

Gaston County Police, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations and the NC State Bureau of Investigation, served a search warrant at Caleb Keaton’s residence and seized electronic devices belonging to him on Tuesday. Through an examination of the devices, authorities discovered hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

Keaton was arrested and charged with six felony counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a child and six felony counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a child, police say.

He is currently incarcerated in the Gaston County Jail and being held on a $250,000 secured bond.

The investigation continues and anyone with any further information is asked to contact Det. M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.