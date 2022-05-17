Challenging Record Highs This Week

Our first 90° day of the year is forecast to arrive on Wednesday. Thankfully, humidity levels will still be comfortable. It is not until Thursday both the heat and humidity increase with actual highs in the low 90s and dew point temperatures in the 60s.

The forecast high for Thursday is 94°. The record for May 19th is 95° set in 1961.

Friday will be the warmest day of this heat wave with a forecast high of 96°. The record for May 20th is 95° set in 1964.

The National Weather Service recommends taking the following precautions to prevent injuries and illness during periods of extreme heat:

Drink plenty of water

Limit outdoor activities

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing

Wear sunscreen

Work outdoors early or very late in the day when temperatures are cooler

It is important to remember that vehicles can heat quickly once the air conditioning is turned off. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration encourages people to “look before you lock” to prevent heatstroke in children and pets. Below is a great remainder from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth: