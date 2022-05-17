CMPD: 18-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot In North Charlotte

The Latest (5/17/22):

A homicide investigation is underway after an 18-year-old died one day after being shot in north Charlotte, according to police.

The victim, identified as Kashawn Johnson, died Sunday around 3 p.m. due to injuries sustained during the incident, according to medical staff at Atrium Main.

This case is now classified as a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story (5/14/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting an investigation involving a deadly weapon.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a call on Beech Crest Place near the Davis Lake Parkway. Upon arrival, deputies say a man was located suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with CMPD later arrived at the crime scene to collect physical evidence.

This investigation is active and ongoing.