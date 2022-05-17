Gaston County Mugshots May 16th
1/24
Clarence Williamson – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
2/24
Jamie Baker – 2 Counts Of Probation Violation
3/24
Jaquavis Banner – Habeas Corpus
4/24
Michelle Belk – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
5/24
Terry Bell – Misdemeanor Larceny – 1st Degree Trespass
6/24
Naquan Blakeney – Habeas Corpus
7/24
Joseph Brandon – Personal Property Injury – Motor Vehicle Larceny
8/24
Brandy Cress – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
9/24
Caroll Farmer – Break And Or Enter – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Domestic Criminal Trespass Safe House
10/24
Christopher Fields – Assault On A Female
11/24
Bailey Harkanson – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
12/24
Michael Hastings – DWI
13/24
Christopher Huggins – Domestic Violence Protection Order
14/24
Santell Huitt – Ptrobation Violation (Misdemeanor)
15/24
Doyle Marlow – Possess Heroin – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
16/24
Kierra McCorkle – DWI – Operate Vehicle No Liability Insurance
17/24
Meriah Morgan – Simple Assault
18/24
William Riffle – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
19/24
Tanya Shoats – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
20/24
Thomas Staddie – 2 Counts Of Break And Or Enter – Larceny After Break And Or Enter – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess SCH II – Possess Stolen Property
21/24
Tabitha Vansickel – Embezzlement
22/24
Terry Varner – Motor Vehicle Larceny – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
23/24
Timothy Vickers – 4 Counts Of Misdemeanor Larceny
24/24
Roger White – Probation Violation
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, May 16th.