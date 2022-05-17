Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 16th
Christopher Zuniga – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia – Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz
Darrell Barnette – 3 Counts Of DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card Or Tag – Fail Stop Stopsign Or Flashing Red Light
Daracus Barringer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card Or Tag – Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard
Jhamira Bennett – Abduction Of Children – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Speeding
Cornelius Bibbs – Communicating Threats – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal
Collin Brown – 2 Counts Of Second Degree Trespass – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal
James Brown – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor)
Brandon Bryant – Interfere Elect Monitor Device (Misdemeanor)
Jose Carrera Garcia – No Operators License – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Omar Castillo – Felony Larceny
Gang Cheng – DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor)
Torie Collins – 4 Counts Of Indecent Liberities With Child
Ezekial Conteh – Assault On A Female
Keyshawn Corbin – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Resisting Public Officer
Marcus Darks – 2 Counts Of Larceny Remove Or Destroy Or Deactivate Compound – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony)
Briam Donis Mazariegos – Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor)
Johnathan Dotch – Assault And Battery – Injury To Personal Property – Interfere Emergency Communication
Dylan Eaton – Felony Hit Or Run Injury – No Operators License – Reckless Driving To Endanger
John Elliott – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony)
Allen Fisher – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Anthony Fleury – 2 Counts Of Assault On A Female
Olman Flores – Non Arrest Federal
Gilbert Francois – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Methamphetamine – Second Degree Trespass
Lawrence Gaines – Fail Report New Address (Sex Offender)
Ashvin Glenn – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jakeelah Guess – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Keith Hardke – Assault By Strangulation
Rasuul Harrell – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting Public Officer
John Harrison – First Degree Burglary – Larceny After Break And Or Enter
Alexander Huembes Espinoza – Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz
Lamonte Jefferson – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fail Carry Valid Drivers License
Charlotte Johnson – DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor)
Jahsaun Johnson – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor)
Justin Lashley – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Jacques Lindsay – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card Or Tag – Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony)
Jose Martinez Garcia – Felony Possession SCH II CS
Thaddeus McFadden – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony)
Christian McGrant – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
Rodney Morgan – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Resisting Public Officer – Speed Competition
Shakira Morrison – Communicating Threats – Larceny From The Person
Eric Mudd – Felony Possession SCH II CS – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Methamphetamine
Michael Overton – 3 Counts Of Second Degree Trespass – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female
Unique Pernell – Common Law Robbery
Ivonne Plata Cruz – Assault And Battery
Julio Ramirez Araujo – Assault On A Female
Anarion Savage – Conspire Robbery Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Dwayne Stone – Non Arrest Federal
Tyler Strawn – Misdemeanor Larceny
Cornell Thompson – 2 Counts Of Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny
Rico Thompson – Assault On A Female
Shandra Thompson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple Assault
Xavier Woody Silas – Common Law Robbery
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, May 16th.