Suspect Wanted For Assaulting Woman At Mecklenburg County Courthouse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after a man assaulted a woman at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

Mecklenburg County deputies responded to the 8th floor of the courthouse around 12:20 p.m. after receiving a call about an assault. Deputies secured the building and began searching for the suspect.

The victim informed officers that the suspect knocked on the door of her Area of Mental Health office, she opened the door, recognized the suspect, and once inside the room the suspect assaulted her, hitting her in the head. The suspect then ran out of the office and the courthouse.

MEDIC was treated at the site for bruising and swelling to her face from the incident.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Devonte Johnson and is a registered sex offender, according to deputies. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with an orange Adidas logo, grey pants, and a black backpack.

Johnson was not scheduled for an appointment at the courthouse at the time of the incident. The sheriff’s office has issued warrants for assault on a female and aggravated assaulted for the suspect.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

“It is very unfortunate that this happened, I am always grateful for the professionalism and response of our deputies,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “Now our focus is on apprehending this suspect to prevent this from occurring again.”

Anyone who sees the suspect should contact Charlotte Crimestoppers 704-334-1600.