Lake Norman High School Coach Charged For Indecent Liberties With A Minor Is Fired

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Thomas Strahan of Cornelius, N.C. was released from his duty as head softball coach at Lake Norman High School after being arrested Wednesday, officials say.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office charged Strahan with one count of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

School officials say Strahan has served as a softball coach at LNHS since June of 2017.

Strahan does not teach in the Iredell-Statesville Schools and has never served in any other capacity in the district, according to a news release.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.