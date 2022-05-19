Gaston County Mugshots May 18th
1/32
Shane Wright – Assault On A Female – Assault By Strangulation
2/32
Keith Alexander – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
3/32
Kendred Alexander – Habeas Corpus
4/32
Kenneth Banks – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
5/32
Jon Brewer – Break And Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
6/32
Quintonio Brice – 3 Counts Of Non Support Child IV D
7/32
Mary Carpenter – AWDW
8/32
Zachary Cleland – Assault On A Female
9/32
Jordan Davis – Misdemeanor Larceny
10/32
Cameron Durham – Carry Concealed Weapon
11/32
Jacob Griffin – 4 Counts Of 3rd Degree Sex Exploit Minor
12/32
Suhail Haire – Communicate Threat
13/32
Kimberlee Huffstetler – 3 Counts Of Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
14/32
Tommy Johnson – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Interfere Electronic Monitor Device (Misdemeanor)
15/32
Melissa Jones – Utter Forged Endorsement – Endorsement Forgery – Financial Identity Fraud
16/32
Michael Kiser – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
17/32
Mark Logan – 3 Counts Of Faiure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Domestic Violence Protection Order
18/32
Bradley Mayhue – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
19/32
Gerald McAbee – 14 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
20/32
Keejuan McCleave – Larceny Of A Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
21/32
Stephen Messer – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
22/32
Anthony Patterson – Domestic Violence Protection Order
23/32
Eric Payne – Habeas Corpus
24/32
Barry Pierce – Habeas Corpus
25/32
Desiree Quiles – Inflict Serious Injury Assault
26/32
Ambria Smith – Misdemeanor Larceny
27/32
Brittany Sprayberry – Assault And Battery
28/32
Nathan Staton – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Fail Report New Address Sex Offense
29/32
Tavaris Thompson Fulwiley – Probation Violation Other County (Felony)
30/32
Hakeem Walker – Assault On A Female
31/32
Anita Williams – 2nd Degree Trespass
32/32
Nyasia Williams – Simple Assault
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, May 18th.