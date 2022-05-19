Gaston County Mugshots May 18th

1/32 Shane Wright – Assault On A Female – Assault By Strangulation

2/32 Keith Alexander – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)

3/32 Kendred Alexander – Habeas Corpus

4/32 Kenneth Banks – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)

5/32 Jon Brewer – Break And Or Enter A Motor Vehicle



6/32 Quintonio Brice – 3 Counts Of Non Support Child IV D

7/32 Mary Carpenter – AWDW

8/32 Zachary Cleland – Assault On A Female

9/32 Jordan Davis – Misdemeanor Larceny

10/32 Cameron Durham – Carry Concealed Weapon



11/32 Jacob Griffin – 4 Counts Of 3rd Degree Sex Exploit Minor

12/32 Suhail Haire – Communicate Threat

13/32 Kimberlee Huffstetler – 3 Counts Of Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)

14/32 Tommy Johnson – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Interfere Electronic Monitor Device (Misdemeanor)

15/32 Melissa Jones – Utter Forged Endorsement – Endorsement Forgery – Financial Identity Fraud



16/32 Michael Kiser – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)

17/32 Mark Logan – 3 Counts Of Faiure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Domestic Violence Protection Order

18/32 Bradley Mayhue – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)

19/32 Gerald McAbee – 14 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)

20/32 Keejuan McCleave – Larceny Of A Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



21/32 Stephen Messer – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)

22/32 Anthony Patterson – Domestic Violence Protection Order

23/32 Eric Payne – Habeas Corpus

24/32 Barry Pierce – Habeas Corpus

25/32 Desiree Quiles – Inflict Serious Injury Assault



26/32 Ambria Smith – Misdemeanor Larceny

27/32 Brittany Sprayberry – Assault And Battery

28/32 Nathan Staton – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Fail Report New Address Sex Offense

29/32 Tavaris Thompson Fulwiley – Probation Violation Other County (Felony)

30/32 Hakeem Walker – Assault On A Female



31/32 Anita Williams – 2nd Degree Trespass

32/32 Nyasia Williams – Simple Assault

































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, May 18th.