Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 18th

2/50 Cornelius Bibbs – Assault And Battery

3/50 Anthony Smith – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

4/50 Bejamin Westmoreland – Larceny

5/50 Brandon Cuthbertson – Simple Assault



6/50 Carrie McClaine – Simple Assault

7/50 Cordarrius Morgan – Assault With Intent To Kill

8/50 Cortez Gilbert – Communicating Threats

9/50 Damaso Martinez – Breaking And Entering – Forgery Fraud – Trafficking Heroin

10/50 Dante Green – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female



11/50 DaQuante Banks – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Firearm

12/50 Dedric McManus – Parole Violation

13/50 Denver Welch – Assault On A Female

14/50 Douglas Wagoner – Hit And Run – No License – No Insurance

15/50 Dustin Smith – Felony Probation Violation



16/50 Eidrit Gomez – Communicating Threats – Assault

17/50 Erica Crawford – Driving While License Revoked

18/50 Hugo Gutierrez – Second Degree Trespassing

19/50 Jamontay Alexander – Breaking And Entering – Larceny Of Firearm

20/50 Jariaus Walls – Assault With Govt Official – Resisting Officer



21/50 Jason Wright – Carrying Concealed Gun

22/50 Jemyia Armel – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

23/50 Jennie Rhyne – Larceny

24/50 Jericka Funderburk – Assault On Govt Official

25/50 Jerry Pulley – Fugitive



26/50 Joshua Evans – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

27/50 Joshua Smith – Driving While License Revoked

28/50 Kara Miller – Felony Possession Of Schedule I

29/50 Kelly Rucker – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

30/50 Lonneil Mason – Possession With Intent MDMA – Possession With Intent Cocaine



31/50 Marouane Afiri – Assault On A Female

32/50 Maynor Garcia – Felony Hit And Run – Resisting Officer

33/50 Mujunia Simpson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

34/50 Myarji Augustin – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

35/50 Paula Bell – No Operators License



36/50 Philipe Anthony – Larceny

37/50 Quientel Goodwin – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

38/50 Raymond McBride – Assault By Pointing Gun

39/50 Reita Gioha – Simple Assault

40/50 Richard Heggins – Breaking And Entering – Resisting Officer



41/50 Russell Martini – Fugitive

42/50 Ryan Luppold – Assault On A Female – Felonius Restraint

43/50 Scott Shirey – Driving While License Revoked

44/50 Tadarian Neal – Assault On A Female

45/50 Tashayona Barringer – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



46/50 Theodore Elliot – Protective Order Violation

47/50 Theodore Elliott – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Gun On Education Property

48/50 Tyrone Montgomery – Larceny – Trespassing

49/50 William Neal – Assault On Govt Official

50/50 Yader Umanzor – Assault And Battery – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon





































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, May 18th.