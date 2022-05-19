Silver Alert Issued For Missing 62-Year-Old Gastonia Man

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for missing, endangered 62-year-old Phillip Tobias of Gastonia.

He is described as a Black man, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head.

Authorities say Tobias was last seen wearing gold framed glasses, a black shirt, blue hooded jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots.

He was last seen leaving the area of Marietta Street in Gastonia, N.C.

Anyone with information about Phillip Tobias should call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.