Gaston County Mugshots May 19th
2/22
Mary Bentley – First Degree Murder – Attempt First Degree Murder
3/22
Matthew Braswell – Personal Property Injury
4/22
Tarrese Dunmore – Indecent Exposure – Indecent Exposure Use Of Premises – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
5/22
Christy Ferguson – Probation Violation
6/22
Anne Getson – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
7/22
Jarrett Hunter – Habeas Corpus
8/22
William Knight – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
9/22
Carlos Lopez Aguilar – Immigration – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
10/22
Deanna Lowrance – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
11/22
James McGill – Probation Violation Other County (Misdemeanor)
12/22
Cortland Moore – Assault On A Female
13/22
Owen Morrison – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
14/22
Alan Noel – Resist Public Officer
15/22
Joseph Ogle – True Bill Of Indictment
16/22
Jack Owens – Personal Property Injury
17/22
James Roberts – Probation Violation
18/22
Christina Stephens – Injuury To Personal Property
19/22
Michael Ward – Habeas Corpus
20/22
Deasia Wilson – 2 Counts Of Financial Card Fraud
21/22
Gregory Wilson – Extradition Or Fugitive Other State
22/22
Michael Wray – Larceny – Exploit Disable Or Elder Trust
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, May 19th.