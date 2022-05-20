Gaston County Mugshots May 19th

1/22 Shanna Wylie – DWI

2/22 Mary Bentley – First Degree Murder – Attempt First Degree Murder

3/22 Matthew Braswell – Personal Property Injury

4/22 Tarrese Dunmore – Indecent Exposure – Indecent Exposure Use Of Premises – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)

5/22 Christy Ferguson – Probation Violation



6/22 Anne Getson – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)

7/22 Jarrett Hunter – Habeas Corpus

8/22 William Knight – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)

9/22 Carlos Lopez Aguilar – Immigration – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)

10/22 Deanna Lowrance – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)



11/22 James McGill – Probation Violation Other County (Misdemeanor)

12/22 Cortland Moore – Assault On A Female

13/22 Owen Morrison – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)

14/22 Alan Noel – Resist Public Officer

15/22 Joseph Ogle – True Bill Of Indictment



16/22 Jack Owens – Personal Property Injury

17/22 James Roberts – Probation Violation

18/22 Christina Stephens – Injuury To Personal Property

19/22 Michael Ward – Habeas Corpus

20/22 Deasia Wilson – 2 Counts Of Financial Card Fraud



21/22 Gregory Wilson – Extradition Or Fugitive Other State

22/22 Michael Wray – Larceny – Exploit Disable Or Elder Trust













































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, May 19th.