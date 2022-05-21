Gaston County Mugshots May 20th
Key-Shawn Williams – Injury To Personal Property
Haley Warlick – Misdemeanor Larceny
Dwayne Stephens – DWLR
Marek Satterwhite – Cocaine Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Simple Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Jonathan Reese – Common Law Robbery
Brandon Philbeck – Probation Violation
Nike Perry – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Habeas Corpus – 1st Degree Burglary
Christy Peeler – Probation Violation
Davon Mooring – Habeas Corpus
Richie Meeler – DWI – DWLR
James McDaniel – Larceny
Michael Mazza – Assault Of A Woman
Elijah Love – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation
Patrick Jordan – Failure To Comply
Leanne Hoyle – 1st Degree Trespassing
Johnathan Hensley – Failure To Appear
Jabria Hayden – Reckless Driving – Expired Registration Plate – Resisting A Public Officer – No Child Seat Belt – Center Lane Violation – Speed/Slow/Impede Traffic
Krista Hawkins – Probation Violation
Carlton Hardaway – Possession Of A Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Altering/Removing Serial Number On Gun – Failure To Appear
Teetai Fanene – Habeas Corpus
Phylip Etheridge – Failure To Appear
Dashawn Chapman – Habeas Corpus
Corinne Chambers – Failure To Appear
Chatnee Carpenter – Methamphetamine Possession
Scottie Camp – Probation Violation
Darrell Barnette – Failure To Appear
Jennifer Baldwin – Injury To Personal Property – Impeding Traffic By Sit/Stand/Lie
Michael Baird – DWI – DWLR – No Liability Insurance – No registration – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol
The Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, May 20th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.