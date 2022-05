1/13 Gaston County Mugshots May 21st

2/13 Donald Wells – Possession Of Stolen Property – Resisting A Public Officer

3/13 Patricia Spivey – Failure To Appear

4/13 Rene Russell – Expired Registration Plate – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Resisting A Public Officer

5/13 Gary Polk – Break/Enter – Larceny After Break/Enter



6/13 Jerry Odell – DWLR – Criminal Contempt

7/13 Jimmy Morris – Felony Failure To Appear

8/13 Ryan Marsh – Possession Of Stolen Property – Failure To Appear

9/13 Ronald Jenkins – Failure To Appear

10/13 Corey Byrd – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury – Flee To Elude Arrest In A Motor Vehicle



11/13 Adrianna Brewton – Failure To Appear – DWI – Child Abuse – Reckless Driving To Endanger

12/13 Cameron Barbee – DWI – Resisting A Public Officer

13/13 Michael Andres – Assault Of A Woman – Assault By Strangulation



























The Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, May 21st. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.