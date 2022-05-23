Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 22nd

1/36 Mugcov

2/36 Wardell Caldwell – DWI – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Gun

3/36 Vincent Percopo – Failure To Return Rental Property

4/36 Todd Carpenter – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

5/36 Terry Bagley – Assault On A Female



6/36 Terrance Ferow – Assault On A Female

7/36 Teresa Rodriguez – Resisting Officer

8/36 Shana Mullins – Trespassing

9/36 Shaka Crawford – Protective Order Violation

10/36 Nicholas Hayden – No Operators License



11/36 Michael Monroe – Assault On A Female

12/36 Michael McMoore – Probation Violation

13/36 Manuel Santos – Driving After Consuming

14/36 Lamarr Brown – Possession Of Stolen Goods

15/36 Julevian Sulonteh – Communicating Threats



16/36 Jose Rodriguez – Simple Assault

17/36 Jose Mejia – DWI

18/36 John Harrison – Indecent Liberites With Child

19/36 Jerrez – Second Degree Trespassing

20/36 Jeremy Nash – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Common Law Robbery



21/36 Javier Dimas – Second Degree Trespassing

22/36 Jaquan Flowers – Carrying Concealed Gun – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

23/36 James Robinson – Possession Of Marijuana

24/36 Jamarrion Cunningham – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

25/36 Guy Wilson – Carrying Concealed Gun – DWI – Driving While License Revoked



26/36 Gualberto Lopez – DWI

27/36 Eric Reece – Assault With Serious Injury

28/36 Eduardo Portillo – DWI

29/36 Dionte Evans – Assault On A Female

30/36 David Priestley – DWI – Open Container



31/36 Coty Hoyle – Breaking And Entering – Larceny – Trespassing

32/36 Conner Inskeep – Common Law Robbery

33/36 Chloe Middleton – Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods

34/36 Andy Giron – Breaking And Entering

35/36 Amari Caldwell – Carrying Concealed Gun



36/36 Daniel Moore – DWI









































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, May 22nd.