Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 22nd
Wardell Caldwell – DWI – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Gun
Vincent Percopo – Failure To Return Rental Property
Todd Carpenter – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
Terry Bagley – Assault On A Female
Terrance Ferow – Assault On A Female
Teresa Rodriguez – Resisting Officer
Shana Mullins – Trespassing
Shaka Crawford – Protective Order Violation
Nicholas Hayden – No Operators License
Michael Monroe – Assault On A Female
Michael McMoore – Probation Violation
Manuel Santos – Driving After Consuming
Lamarr Brown – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Julevian Sulonteh – Communicating Threats
Jose Rodriguez – Simple Assault
John Harrison – Indecent Liberites With Child
Jerrez – Second Degree Trespassing
Jeremy Nash – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Common Law Robbery
Javier Dimas – Second Degree Trespassing
Jaquan Flowers – Carrying Concealed Gun – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
James Robinson – Possession Of Marijuana
Jamarrion Cunningham – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Guy Wilson – Carrying Concealed Gun – DWI – Driving While License Revoked
Gualberto Lopez – DWI
Eric Reece – Assault With Serious Injury
Eduardo Portillo – DWI
Dionte Evans – Assault On A Female
David Priestley – DWI – Open Container
Coty Hoyle – Breaking And Entering – Larceny – Trespassing
Conner Inskeep – Common Law Robbery
Chloe Middleton – Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Andy Giron – Breaking And Entering
Amari Caldwell – Carrying Concealed Gun
