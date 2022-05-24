2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

1/3

The official 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is out. NOAA forecasters with the National Weather Prediction Center are forecasting an above-average season: 14-21 named storms, of which 6-10 could become hurricanes (winds greater than 74 mph), including 3-6 major hurricanes (winds greater than 111 mph). This would make the 7th season in a row with above-average activity. On average there are 14 named storms, of which 7 become hurricanes and 3 of those become major hurricanes.

Similar to last year, ongoing La Nina conditions play a key role in this year’s anticipated activity level. Several other climate factors support another active season including, warmer sea surface temperatures in the Caribbean and Atlantic, weaker Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced West African Monsoon season – which plays a role in helping aid the development of some of the strongest and longest-lasting hurricanes during a season.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and continues through November 30.