Gaston County Mugshots May 23rd

1/31 Mugcov

2/31 Dayton Gray – Failure To Appear

3/31 Alexis Haney – Failure To Appear

4/31 Brian Baucom – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

5/31 Cassandra Holbert – Probation Violation



6/31 Christian Currence – Probation Violation

7/31 Christine McClellan – Failure To Appear

8/31 Edvin Lopez – No Operators License – Reckless Driving

9/31 Eleodoro Lepe – Trafficking Cocaine

10/31 Hadiah Nyahuma – DWI – Hit And Run – Child Abuse



11/31 Jack Hill – Failure To Appear

12/31 Jakelon Duval – First Degree Murder

13/31 Jason Jordan – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

14/31 Javier Pina – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

15/31 Justin Payne – Possession



16/31 Kayln Norman – Probation Violation

17/31 Keysha Davis – Uttering Forged Instrument

18/31 Lisa Reinhardt – Failure To Appear

19/31 Marlon Crank – Assault On A Female – Larceny

20/31 Melissa Dossett – Failure To Appear



21/31 Michael Bishop – Faliure To Appear

22/31 Miguel Maldonado – Trespassing – Indecent Exposure

23/31 Misty Ware – Failure To Appear

24/31 Oscar Ruiz – Trafficking Meth – Trafficking Cocaine

25/31 Ron Owens – Sex Exploiting Minor



26/31 Roy Burgess – Possession Of Meth – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

27/31 Stacey Lingerfelt – Failure To Appear

28/31 Suhail Haire – Probation Violation

29/31 Thomas Brooks – DWI

30/31 Travis McClain – Failure To Appear



31/31 William Riffle – Probation Violation































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, May 23rd.