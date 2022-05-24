Gaston County Mugshots May 23rd
2/31
Dayton Gray – Failure To Appear
3/31
Alexis Haney – Failure To Appear
4/31
Brian Baucom – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
5/31
Cassandra Holbert – Probation Violation
6/31
Christian Currence – Probation Violation
7/31
Christine McClellan – Failure To Appear
8/31
Edvin Lopez – No Operators License – Reckless Driving
9/31
Eleodoro Lepe – Trafficking Cocaine
10/31
Hadiah Nyahuma – DWI – Hit And Run – Child Abuse
11/31
Jack Hill – Failure To Appear
12/31
Jakelon Duval – First Degree Murder
13/31
Jason Jordan – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
14/31
Javier Pina – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
15/31
Justin Payne – Possession
16/31
Kayln Norman – Probation Violation
17/31
Keysha Davis – Uttering Forged Instrument
18/31
Lisa Reinhardt – Failure To Appear
19/31
Marlon Crank – Assault On A Female – Larceny
20/31
Melissa Dossett – Failure To Appear
21/31
Michael Bishop – Faliure To Appear
22/31
Miguel Maldonado – Trespassing – Indecent Exposure
23/31
Misty Ware – Failure To Appear
24/31
Oscar Ruiz – Trafficking Meth – Trafficking Cocaine
25/31
Ron Owens – Sex Exploiting Minor
26/31
Roy Burgess – Possession Of Meth – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
27/31
Stacey Lingerfelt – Failure To Appear
28/31
Suhail Haire – Probation Violation
30/31
Travis McClain – Failure To Appear
31/31
William Riffle – Probation Violation
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, May 23rd.