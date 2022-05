Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 23rd

1/50 Mugcov

2/50 Anthony Marmol – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

3/50 Angela Cooper – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

4/50 Anthony Perez – Trespassing

5/50 Brian Hoy – Assault On Govt Official



6/50 Briana Isaac – Breaking And Entering – Communicating Threats

7/50 Brittany Harvey – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

8/50 Carla Lopez – Felony Larceny

9/50 Chanda Allen – Simple Assault

10/50 Christian Holt – False Pretense



11/50 Conner Inskeep – Assault On A Female

12/50 Corey Brannum – Disorderly Conduct

13/50 Daniel Rankin – Trespassing

14/50 Deandre McGee – Communicating Threats – Possession Of Meth

15/50 Ernesto Lucero – Felony Possession Of Cocaine



16/50 Fany Gomez – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

17/50 George Bridges – DWI – Driving While Impaired

18/50 Gregory Freeman – Felony Conspiracy – Felony Larceny

19/50 Harrison Lowe – DWi

20/50 Iimane Collins – Possession Of Stolen Firearm



21/50 Jabriaun Anderson – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

22/50 James Brown – Carrying Concealed Gun – DWI

23/50 James Mcgill – Assault On A Female

24/50 Jasmine McDonald – Stalking

25/50 Jeffrey Matthews – Larcney By Employee



26/50 Jesse Perez – Larceny Of A Firearm – Non Support Of Child

27/50 Johnnie Smith – Carrying Concealed Gun

28/50 Jonathan Davis – Probation Violation

29/50 Joshua Grubb – Assault With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

30/50 Khajarri Foster – Bond Term



31/50 Khalid Mahmud – Injury To Personal Property

32/50 Kylar Maddox – Assault By Pointing Gun

33/50 Kyle Semon – Communicating Threats

34/50 Lauren Maten – Assault

35/50 Luis Loque – Breaking And Entering – Larceny



36/50 Marques Crisler – Fugitive

37/50 Marquis Dickson – Common Law Robbery

38/50 Meghan Millwood – Cyberstalking

39/50 Mesulan Montufar – Federal

40/50 Nastassja Brown – Driving While License Revoked



41/50 Patrick Jarvis – Felony Larceny

42/50 Raheim Stevens – Assault On A Female – Child Abuse

43/50 Shannon Callahan – Possession Of Meth

44/50 Sheala Layell – Child Abuse

45/50 Sheryl Montgomery – Larceny



46/50 Stephanie Williams – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

47/50 Tino Arellanez – First Degree Burglary

48/50 Tyekia Lee – Injury To Real Property

49/50 Walter Leonard – Felony Larceny

50/50 William Clifton – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Driving While License Revoked





































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, May 23rd.