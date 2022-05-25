Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 24th

1/73 Mugcov

2/73 Brianna Harris – Child Abuse

3/73 Adrian Solares – Federal

4/73 Amari Gamble – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

5/73 Amiere Adair – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Resisting Officer



6/73 Andrea Hicks – Federal

7/73 Anthony Vincent – Larceny

8/73 April Turner – Habitual Larceny

9/73 Caleb Kapusta – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

10/73 Calvin Williams – Identity Theft – Trafficking Of Stolen Identities



11/73 Charles Geter – Common Law Robbery – False Pretense

12/73 Christian Hernandez – Federal

13/73 Christian Powell – DWI

14/73 Christina Jamison – Simple Assault

15/73 Christok Mata – Federal



16/73 Christopher Guffey – Breaking And Entering

17/73 Cortez Smart – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats

18/73 David Macintyre – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts

19/73 David Wilson – False Pretense

20/73 Davion Mills – Breaking And Entering – Larceny By Employee



21/73 Deontae Beasley – Assault By Pointing Gun – Communicating Threats

22/73 Donte Glenn – Fugitive

23/73 Dorian Morgan – Federal

24/73 Douglas Faria – Assault On Govt Official

25/73 Dwana Stevenson – Simple Assault



26/73 Erica Johnson – Injury To Real Property

27/73 Erik Perales – Federal

28/73 Frederick Carr – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

29/73 Genesis Harris – Lying To Officer – Failure To Wear Seatbelt

30/73 Gerald Stout – Breaking And Entering – Larceny



31/73 Isaac Sandoval – Federal

32/73 Jacquece Newport – Second Degree Trespassing

33/73 James Shade – DWI

34/73 Jango Touray – Federal

35/73 Javonnie Jones – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



36/73 Jeffrey Monteith – Federal

37/73 Jesse Stuckey – Federal

38/73 Jessica Edwards – Simple Assault

40/73 Jesus Perales – Federal



41/73 Jonathan Lindsay – Second Degree Exploiting Minor

42/73 Jose Amaya – DWI

43/73 Jose Zelayandia – Assault On A Female

44/73 Justin Melton – Larceny

45/73 Kamadio Brown – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Stolen Firearm



46/73 Kamaiko Leggette – Felony Conspiracy

47/73 Kamal Allen – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

48/73 Khalid Mahmud – Larceny – Trespassing

49/73 Lakevis Maloye – Assault On A Female – Habitual Larceny

50/73 Lawrence Jones – DWI



51/73 Leah Eighmy – Assault With Physical Injury

52/73 Les Boone – Second Degree Forcible Rape

53/73 Luis Macias – Federal

54/73 Luis Ramirez – Federal

55/73 Markus Petty – Protective Order Violation



56/73 Nashid Muhammad – False Pretense

57/73 Nathan Bishop – Assault On A Female – Larceny

58/73 Nathaniel Taylor – Assault On A Female – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

59/73 Nigel Patton – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

60/73 Norberto Macedo – Federal



61/73 Raphael Mcjunkins – False Pretense

62/73 Rodney Williston – Assault On A Female

63/73 Rosie George – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats

64/73 Theodore Eilliot – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

65/73 Thomas Shalp – Forgery – Larceny



66/73 Toby Phifer – Breaking And Entering

67/73 Travonte Crouch – Assault On A Female – Stalking

68/73 Tryshon Herron – First Degree Murder – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

69/73 William Albright – Felony Probation Violation

70/73 William Clifton – Fleeing Eluding Arrest



71/73 William Clifton – Parole Violation

72/73 William Springs – Assault On A Female – Resisting Officer

73/73 Xavier Ramirez – Federal



















































































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Tuesday, May 24th.