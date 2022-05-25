Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 24th
-
-
2/73
Brianna Harris – Child Abuse
-
3/73
Adrian Solares – Federal
-
4/73
Amari Gamble – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
-
5/73
Amiere Adair – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Resisting Officer
-
-
6/73
Andrea Hicks – Federal
-
7/73
Anthony Vincent – Larceny
-
8/73
April Turner – Habitual Larceny
-
9/73
Caleb Kapusta – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
-
10/73
Calvin Williams – Identity Theft – Trafficking Of Stolen Identities
-
-
11/73
Charles Geter – Common Law Robbery – False Pretense
-
12/73
Christian Hernandez – Federal
-
13/73
Christian Powell – DWI
-
14/73
Christina Jamison – Simple Assault
-
15/73
Christok Mata – Federal
-
-
16/73
Christopher Guffey – Breaking And Entering
-
17/73
Cortez Smart – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats
-
18/73
David Macintyre – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
-
19/73
David Wilson – False Pretense
-
20/73
Davion Mills – Breaking And Entering – Larceny By Employee
-
-
21/73
Deontae Beasley – Assault By Pointing Gun – Communicating Threats
-
22/73
Donte Glenn – Fugitive
-
23/73
Dorian Morgan – Federal
-
24/73
Douglas Faria – Assault On Govt Official
-
25/73
Dwana Stevenson – Simple Assault
-
-
26/73
Erica Johnson – Injury To Real Property
-
27/73
Erik Perales – Federal
-
28/73
Frederick Carr – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
29/73
Genesis Harris – Lying To Officer – Failure To Wear Seatbelt
-
30/73
Gerald Stout – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
-
-
31/73
Isaac Sandoval – Federal
-
32/73
Jacquece Newport – Second Degree Trespassing
-
-
34/73
Jango Touray – Federal
-
35/73
Javonnie Jones – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
-
36/73
Jeffrey Monteith – Federal
-
37/73
Jesse Stuckey – Federal
-
38/73
Jessica Edwards – Simple Assault
-
39/73
Jessica Edwards – Simple Assault
-
40/73
Jesus Perales – Federal
-
-
41/73
Jonathan Lindsay – Second Degree Exploiting Minor
-
-
43/73
Jose Zelayandia – Assault On A Female
-
44/73
Justin Melton – Larceny
-
45/73
Kamadio Brown – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
-
-
46/73
Kamaiko Leggette – Felony Conspiracy
-
47/73
Kamal Allen – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
-
48/73
Khalid Mahmud – Larceny – Trespassing
-
49/73
Lakevis Maloye – Assault On A Female – Habitual Larceny
-
50/73
Lawrence Jones – DWI
-
-
51/73
Leah Eighmy – Assault With Physical Injury
-
52/73
Les Boone – Second Degree Forcible Rape
-
53/73
Luis Macias – Federal
-
54/73
Luis Ramirez – Federal
-
55/73
Markus Petty – Protective Order Violation
-
-
56/73
Nashid Muhammad – False Pretense
-
57/73
Nathan Bishop – Assault On A Female – Larceny
-
58/73
Nathaniel Taylor – Assault On A Female – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
-
59/73
Nigel Patton – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
60/73
Norberto Macedo – Federal
-
-
61/73
Raphael Mcjunkins – False Pretense
-
62/73
Rodney Williston – Assault On A Female
-
63/73
Rosie George – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats
-
64/73
Theodore Eilliot – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
65/73
Thomas Shalp – Forgery – Larceny
-
-
66/73
Toby Phifer – Breaking And Entering
-
67/73
Travonte Crouch – Assault On A Female – Stalking
-
68/73
Tryshon Herron – First Degree Murder – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
-
69/73
William Albright – Felony Probation Violation
-
70/73
William Clifton – Fleeing Eluding Arrest
-
-
71/73
William Clifton – Parole Violation
-
72/73
William Springs – Assault On A Female – Resisting Officer
-
73/73
Xavier Ramirez – Federal
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Tuesday, May 24th.