Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 25th

1/62 Mugcov

2/62 Andre Ashley – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

3/62 Ahvion Butler – Felony Possession

4/62 Alan Elliott – Assault On A Female – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

5/62 Alyssa Miceli – Felony Conspieracy – Financial Card Fraud



6/62 Amanda Hopkins – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

7/62 Amanda Mayhue – Federal

8/62 Angel Vergara – Federal

9/62 Antwon McCorkle – Federal

10/62 Avery Hewett – Larceny



11/62 Bir Rai – DWI

12/62 Bradley Boswell – Assault By Strangulation

13/62 Breanna Rock – Felony Possession

14/62 Christina Cox – Felony Conspiracy – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

15/62 Christopher Cook – Breaking And Entering



16/62 Corjee Lawrence – Carrying Concealed Gun – Driving While License Revoked

17/62 Daniel Diamond – Felony Probation Violation

18/62 Daniel Rowell – Driving While License Revoked – Felony Larceny

19/62 Dejuan Bivens – Probation Violation

20/62 Derek Crump – Federal



21/62 Devontae Lawrence – Felony Possession – Resisting Officer

22/62 Donizete Moreira – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

23/62 Donte Glenn – Fugitive

24/62 Elija McNeal – Assault By Pointing Gun – Assault On A Female

25/62 Esteban Marines – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



26/62 Jango Touray – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

27/62 Jawann Grant – Driving While License Revoked

28/62 Jelesia Chesnut – Larceny

29/62 Jeremy Thurman – Felony Possession – Carrying Concealed Gun

30/62 Jermaine StClair – Kidnapping – Rape – Forced Sex Offense



31/62 Jessica Tucker – Breaking And Entering

32/62 John Daniel – DWI

33/62 Johnea Boone – Assault

34/62 Johnny Owens – Federal

35/62 Jonathan Haubner – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



36/62 Joshua Wade – Simple Assault

37/62 Josue Hernandez – Felony Probation Violation

38/62 Keith Pharr – Breaking And Entering – Larceny Of Firearm

39/62 Keon Hunter – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

40/62 Lakevis Malove – Bond Term



41/62 Lisa Starnes – Drug Paraphernalia

42/62 Malachi Scott – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

43/62 Mario Predomo – Second Degree Trespassing

44/62 Marisol Alvarez – Breaking And Entering – Habitual Larceny

45/62 Mathew Miller – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering



46/62 Michael Connor – Second Degree Trespassing

47/62 Michael Roberts – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Felony Conspiracy

48/62 Natalia Clement – Simple Assault

49/62 Peter Faaita – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

50/62 Phyllis Allen – Alter Title



51/62 Quaneitra Ingram – Communicating Threats – Trespassing

52/62 Rafael Flete – DWI

53/62 Rashawn Allah – Carrying Concealed Gun

54/62 Rodney Hopkins – Parole Violation

55/62 Roger Portaro – Assault By Strangulation



56/62 Ryan Grayson – Second Degree Trespassing

57/62 Serissa Marrero – False Pretense

58/62 Shanitra McCree – Simple Assault

59/62 Stewart Dobie – Assault On A Female

60/62 Tia Johnson – DWI



61/62 Tijah Davis – Breaking And Entering

62/62 Yeisy Varela – Assault With A Deadly Weapon





























































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, May 25th.