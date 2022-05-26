Police Search For Missing Deaf Woman Suspected To Be Heading To Burke County From Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Detectives are asking for public’s help in locating missing 67-year-old Frances Collett Apperson.

Police say Apperson was last seen leaving her home on North Course Drive in Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday, May 17th in a silver 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with N.C. tag: JKV-9829.

She is described as a White woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Detectives say it is important to know Apperson is deaf and communication may be difficult.

She is suspected to be traveling in or to the Burke County area possibly near Hawksbill Mountain.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.