1/35 Gaston County Mugshots May 27th

2/35 Tavarus Williams – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Probation Violation

3/35 M’keiah Williams – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle

4/35 Charles White – 2nd Degree Trespassing

5/35 Parrish Walton – Larceny – Resisting A Public Officer



6/35 Kayla Thomas – Failure To Appear – Larceny – Resisting A Public Officer

7/35 Melinda Stanton – Intoxicated And Disruptive

8/35 Jones Smith – Cocaine Possession – Assault Of A Woman – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

9/35 Scott Shirey – DWI

10/35 Brian Pike – Simple Possession Of A Schedule II/IV Controlled Substances



11/35 Ida Nichols – Failure To Appear

12/35 Janice Mottola – Break/Enter

13/35 Steven Mince – Injury To Real Property/Personal Property

14/35 Michael McMoore – Assault Of A Woman

15/35 Paul Matthews – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats



16/35 Jesus Maldonado – Assault Of A Woman

17/35 Tracy Love – Assault Of A Woman

18/35 Russell Kistler – Failure To Appear

19/35 Shane Kelley – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

20/35 Donna Jones – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Methamphetamine Possession



21/35 Dara Jones – Break/Enter – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Financial Card Theft/Fraud

22/35 Dustin Harvey – Failure To Appear

23/35 Darius Harrell – Failure To Appear

24/35 Jospeh Hamilton – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats

25/35 Antoine Hames – Domestic Violence Protection Order



26/35 Randall Hall – DWI

27/35 JC Goodson – Assault By Strangulation – Larceny From Person – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – 2nd Degree Kidnapping

28/35 Pedro Gonzalez-Vasquez – DWI

29/35 David Craddock – Failure To Appear

30/35 Justin Cornwell – DWLR – Expired Registration Plate – Resisting A Public Officer – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren – Assault Of A Woman



31/35 David Chapman – Sexual Battery

32/35 Scottie Camp – Probation Violation

33/35 Robert Beverly – Extradition/Fugitive Other State

34/35 Willie Bailey – Injury To Personal Property – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – DWLR

35/35 Josuha Ayers – Failure To Appear







































































The Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, May 27th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.