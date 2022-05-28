Gaston County Mugshots May 27th
Gaston County Mugshots May 27th
Tavarus Williams – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Probation Violation
M’keiah Williams – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle
Charles White – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Parrish Walton – Larceny – Resisting A Public Officer
Kayla Thomas – Failure To Appear – Larceny – Resisting A Public Officer
Melinda Stanton – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Jones Smith – Cocaine Possession – Assault Of A Woman – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Brian Pike – Simple Possession Of A Schedule II/IV Controlled Substances
Ida Nichols – Failure To Appear
Janice Mottola – Break/Enter
Steven Mince – Injury To Real Property/Personal Property
Michael McMoore – Assault Of A Woman
Paul Matthews – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats
Jesus Maldonado – Assault Of A Woman
Tracy Love – Assault Of A Woman
Russell Kistler – Failure To Appear
Shane Kelley – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Donna Jones – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Methamphetamine Possession
Dara Jones – Break/Enter – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Financial Card Theft/Fraud
Dustin Harvey – Failure To Appear
Darius Harrell – Failure To Appear
Jospeh Hamilton – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats
Antoine Hames – Domestic Violence Protection Order
JC Goodson – Assault By Strangulation – Larceny From Person – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – 2nd Degree Kidnapping
Pedro Gonzalez-Vasquez – DWI
David Craddock – Failure To Appear
Justin Cornwell – DWLR – Expired Registration Plate – Resisting A Public Officer – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren – Assault Of A Woman
David Chapman – Sexual Battery
Scottie Camp – Probation Violation
Robert Beverly – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Willie Bailey – Injury To Personal Property – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – DWLR
Josuha Ayers – Failure To Appear
The Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, May 27th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.