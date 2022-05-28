Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 27th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 27th
Unia Wilson – Communicating Threats – Simple Assault
Brittany Williams – Simple Assault
Torian White – Assault Of A Woman
Adina Watson-Balfour – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Malcolm Townsend – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Jeremy Tilghman – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle
William Thompson – DWI
Malik Thompson – Aggressive Driving – Creating Counterfeit Cash – DWI – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – No Operators License – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Marijuana Possession – Reckless Driving – Speeding
Gerald Stout – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Eric Sloan – Communicating Threats – Assault Of A Woman – Felony Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Harassing Phone Call – Larceny From Other Person – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Resisting A Public Officer – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Speeding
Leslie Sanchez – Communicating Threats
Tatiana Sadler – Financial Card Theft
Crystal Ross – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle
Kaleb Richardson – 1st Degree Trespassing – Injury To Real Property
David Richardson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Injury
Tempestt Reese – DWLR – Expired Registration Tag – Failure To Wear Seat Belt – Speeding
Alex Monroy – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
Bryant Miller – Communicating Threats
Eric Luckey – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Simple Assault
Tyree Knight – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Moving Vehicle – Carrying Concealed Gun – Injury To Personal Property
Terrell Kelly – Carrying Concealed Gun – DWI
Shiv Kalola – Communicating Threats – Cyber Stalking
Tre Jones – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle
Bobby Jones – Felony Conspiracy – Felony Larceny – 1st Degree Trespassing Entering To Remain – Injury To Real Property
Kevin Jackson – Violating Protection Order
Ali Imreish – Indecent Exposure
Anthony Hughes – DWLR
Farronzo Holmes – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle
Steven Holden – Possession Of A Controlled Substance On Jail Premises – Assault Of A Woman – Violating Protection Order – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Methamphetamine Possession – Resisting A Public Officer – Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance
Kyheem Henton – Felony Possession Marijuana – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana
Melvin Henriquez – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property
John Harrison – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Christopher Harris – Assault Of Woman – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Emergency Communication
Carl Harris – Felony Probation Violation
Tanaisha Deshields – Misdemeanor Larceny
Donald Davis – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Amanda Cole – Communicating Threats
Ricardo Chariandy – Injury To Real Property
Christian Castillo – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Derrick Caldwell – Communicating Threats
Timothy Burt – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense
Kristine Bui – Simple Assault
Michael Brock – Assaulting Campus Police Officer – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal – Misconduct By Prisoner
Cornelius Bibbs – Communicating Threats
Floyd Austell – Breaking And Entering – Felony Larceny
Dwyane Allgood – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting A Public Officer
Deneya Allen – Communicating Threats – Simple Assault
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Friday, May 27th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.