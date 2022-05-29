Gaston County Mugshots May 28th
-
1/36
Gaston County Mugshots May 28th
-
2/36
Jawan Williams – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Card Fraud/Theft
-
3/36
Isaiah Watts – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance
-
4/36
Donterious Thompson – Failure To Appear
-
5/36
Carla Pitts – Disorderly Conduct
-
-
6/36
Jodi Ownsby – Methamphetamine Possession
-
7/36
Kellie Morehouse – Failure To Appear
-
8/36
Amanda Mitchem – Habitual Larceny
-
9/36
Maynor Meija-Alas – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Immigration
-
10/36
Tracy Mathis – Failure To Appear
-
-
11/36
Jordan Mack – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance
-
12/36
Deanna Lowrance – Failure To Appear – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense – Receiving Stolen Property – Possession Of Stolen Property – Larceny
-
13/36
Jacob Jones – Failure To Appear
-
14/36
Gregory Jones – Failure To Appear
-
15/36
William Hope – 2nd Degree Trespassing
-
-
16/36
Edgardo Hernandez-Sorto – DWI – No Operators License – No Liability Insurance – Driving Without Vehicle Title
-
17/36
Ragan Heavener – Larceny By Employee
-
18/36
John Goins – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
19/36
Jamicia Gaddis – No Operators License – Fake Registration Tag – No Insurance Liability – Concealed Handgun Permit Violation – Possession Of A VI Controlled Substance
-
20/36
Demarrick Floyd – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance
-
-
21/36
Valentin Flores-Callero – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Child Abuse – No Operators License – Child Under 16 No Seatbelt
-
22/36
Kaitlyn Feaster – Failure To Appear
-
23/36
Olanda England – Failure To Appear – Failure To Comply
-
24/36
Elizabeth Ellis – Failure To Appear
-
25/36
Kamal Edwards – Failure To Appear – DWI – DWLR
-
-
26/36
Michael Dickson – DWI – DWLR – Fake Registration Plate
-
27/36
Benjamin Davis – Failure To Appear – Marijuana Possession
-
28/36
Christopher Culpepper – Failure To Appear
-
29/36
Tammy Columbia – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance
-
30/36
Jeffrey Carringer – Assault By Strangulation
-
-
31/36
Thaddous Brown-Butler – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats
-
32/36
Samuel Bigelow – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – DWI – Failure To Wear Seatbelt – DWLR – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Possession Of A VI Controlled Substance – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession
-
33/36
Nicholas Benner – Boating DWI
-
34/36
Christopher Baumann – DWI – DWLR
-
35/36
Jonathan Adams – Failure To Appear
-
-
36/36
Garrett Adams – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding
The Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, May 28th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.